THE LOST DAUGHTER: Vertical Acquires U.S. Rights to Fantasy Thriller

Vertical has announced that they have acquired the U.S. rights to the fantasy thriller The Lost Daughter, from writer-director duo Austin Andrews and Andrew Holmes (Lord Jones is Dead). The film was an adaptation of a Scottish play called Mary Rose by J.M. Barrie, the same gentleman who wrote Peter Pan.

I know!

Vertical is already hard at work on preparing a theatrical run in the coming weeks/months. Early this year as the announcement states below. Keep your eyes peeled for more information to come.

Vertical Acquires U.S. Rights to Fantasy Thriller

The Lost Daughter

The Andrews/Holmes Adaptation of Legendary J.M. Barrie Ghost Story

Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to fantasy thriller The Lost Daughter, a gothic mystery directed by Emmy winner Austin Andrews and Andrew Holmes, marking the writer-director duo's second feature film. The film is slated for release in early 2025 in select theaters.

Based on Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie’s dark fantasy Mary Rose, the film stars Paloma Kwiatkowski (Riot Girls), David Mazouz (Gotham), Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter) with Golden Globe nominee Adam Beach (The Power of the Dog), and Donal Logue (Zodiac).

Kwiatkowski plays Lily, a young woman drawn by a haunting melody to a remote tidal island. When she returns to the mainland at the next low tide, 25 years have mysteriously passed. As Lily reunites with her estranged son Jared (Mazouz), who harbors his own ties to the island, she uncovers terrifying secrets and discovers that escaping the island’s grasp could come at a devastating cost.

The Lost Daughter, formerly known as The Island Between Tides, debuted to critical acclaim last year as the opening night feature at the 34th Cinequest Film Festival, launching a global festival tour that has spanned eight countries, most recently winning Best Feature Film at the 11th FilmQuest Festival.

“We're thrilled to have Vertical on board to bring The Lost Daughter to a wide audience," said producers Holmes, Andrews, and Matthew Cervi in a joint statement. “Filming in the coastal wilderness near the Alaskan border was an unforgettable adventure, and we hope audiences will resonate with this magical setting, impassioned performances, and thought-provoking story."

“We are excited to release Austin and Andrew’s mind-bending fantasy thriller next year. They have given us a contemporary twist inspired by J.M. Barrie’s classic play Mary Rose that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” added Vertical’s Manager of Acquisitions Rachel White, underscoring Vertical’s commitment to distributing engaging, unique voices in film.

Produced with support from Telefilm Canada, Super Channel, the Canada Media Fund, and Creative BC, The Lost Daughter is produced by Matthew Cervi of Mad Samurai Productions, Andrew Holmes of Famous Red Car, Austin Andrews of Flicker Theory, and Josh Huculiak, with executive producers Darren Benning, James Tocher, Michael Shepard, and Adam Scorgie. Additional below the line talent include co-producers Amber Ripley and Morgana Wyllie, director of photography Dany Lavoie, music by Keith Power, production designer Danny Vermette, editor Maja Jacob, costume designer Florence Barrett and casting by Paul Weber, CSA.

White negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical and Pip Ngo of XYZ Films representing the production. Storyboard Media handles international rights.