THE BUILDOUT: Drama Horror Opens February 25th

The Buildout. As was reported last week , friend of the site Noah Lang launched a new distribution label called Ethos Releasing and they announced this year's lineup of releases. First on that list is Zeshaan Younus' drama horror,

We now have a release date for The Buildout, it will arrive on all VOD platforms on February 25th. You can watch the trailer below the official announcement. Our own Kyle caught The Buildout when it played at Panic Fest last year. Here is an excerpt from that review.

Like fellow Panic Fest film Worlds, The Buildout uses the trappings of genre films and the found footage medium to more abstractly consider how we live. Both films refuse to resolve any of the fantastical mysteries they set up, but succeed in posing questions that are more relevant to our everyday lives. The Buildout isn’t a found footage horror movie about a spooky mystery in the desert, it’s a meditative movie about friendship, grief, self-narratives, and the colliding of all three.

The Buildout was written and directed by Zeshaan Younus and stars Jenna Kanell (Terrifier, Renfield), Hannah Alline (Adult Swim Yule Log), Natasha Halevi, Michael Sung Ho, and Danielle Evon Ploeger.