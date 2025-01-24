New Distributor Ethos Releasing Announces Inaugural Slate of Genre Titles For 2025r
A new distribution company, Ethos Releasing, are announcing their inaugural slate for 2025. The company was founded by producer Noah Lang, who is no stranger to the ScreenAnarchy family. We've been writing about their projects for a long time and are happy to support them in this next step in the evolution of their career.
The first release from Ethos Releasing is The Buildout, the feature film debut from writer/director Zeshaan Younus. The story centers around two women whose friendship is tested when they experience something strange in the desert. Jenna Kanell and Hannah Alline star.
A small selection of stills from this year's slate can be found below. They are in alphabetical order: Alone All Together, Ba, The Buildout, Dark My Light and Noclip.
DISTRIBUTION ETHOS RELEASING ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SLATEThe new company from Witchcraft Motion Picture Company co-founder Noah Lang will begin rolling films out digitally in early 2025 with their debut film THE BUILDOUT.Brand new distributor Ethos Releasing has announced their inaugural feature slate for 2025, a diverse lineup of genre movies from sci-fi drama and surreal found footage to mystery thrillers and introspective horror.Lang is a two time Independent Spirit Award nominated producer and co-runs Witchcraft Motion Picture Company with longtime filmmaking partner Rod Blackhurst (BLOOD FOR DUST, HERE ALONE) who will work with Ethos as an advisor and executive alongside producer and counsel Blake Hoss (THE UNHEARD, CREEP BOX). Lang's credits include Cannes award winner THE CLIMB, Carter Smith's SWALLOWED, Talia Lugacy's Independent Spirit Award nominated THIS IS NOT A WAR STORY from EP Rosario Dawson, and BLOOD FOR DUST starring Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington and Josh Lucas.Their inaugural slate will all be released on a rolling basis 2025 starting with the acclaimed award-winning sci-fi/paranormal drama THE BUILDOUT which has played numerous festivals such as Panic Fest, Popcorn Frights, & Chattanooga. Other titles include the Backrooms inspired NOCLIP which won the Jeff Burr Prize at Chattanooga and will be followed by a sequel in mid-2025 which Ethos will also distribute, the rural set mystery thriller REMOTE which premiered at Julien Dubuque, fantastical genre-bender BA discovered out of the Austin Film Festival, the claustrophobic psychological horror film and festival favorite ALL ALONE TOGETHER which has been acclaimed by Morbidly Beautiful & Scare Value, Benjamin Wong's horror drama BA which has played all over the world including Cinequest and Screamfest, and the tropical neo-noir detective thriller with sci-fi elements DARK MY LIGHT which premiered at Fantaspoa and later played Macabro as well as numerous more.They will also manage library titles from select filmmakers, are distributing festival favorites CREEP BOX and LIZZIE LAZARUS for select foreign territories, and are handling global distribution for Atlas Obscura's Emmy-Winning series SMALL TOWN BIG STORY."We have been kicking the tires on how to be a part of the next phase of independent film and as producers ourselves, we felt we'd be uniquely situated to be a part of the evolving distribution landscape for audiences. We have found and will continue to find films we think deserve to be seen and can be found if we lead the horses to water. We have been on the bad end of deals before, so we plan to… not do that…" says Lang.
