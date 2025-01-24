New Distributor Ethos Releasing Announces Inaugural Slate of Genre Titles For 2025r

A new distribution company, Ethos Releasing, are announcing their inaugural slate for 2025. The company was founded by producer Noah Lang, who is no stranger to the ScreenAnarchy family. We've been writing about their projects for a long time and are happy to support them in this next step in the evolution of their career.

The first release from Ethos Releasing is The Buildout, the feature film debut from writer/director Zeshaan Younus. The story centers around two women whose friendship is tested when they experience something strange in the desert. Jenna Kanell and Hannah Alline star.

A small selection of stills from this year's slate can be found below. They are in alphabetical order: Alone All Together, Ba, The Buildout, Dark My Light and Noclip.