JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And Mahershala Ali Star in The Gareth Edwards Movie

The race for your Summer movie budget is officially on. A day after a certain brand's superhero family was unvealed in retro-futuristic fashion the truly retro daddies have something to say. Cue the seasonal dino rampage that is Jurassic World Rebirth.

This first film in the 'new era' of Jurassic Park movies was directed by Gareth Edwards, a director familiar with rather large creatures (Godzilla, Monsters). That's a draw for me as Edwards 'had a hand' in one of my favorite Star Wars movies and I feel The Creator was well overlooked when it came out in cinemas. Edwards knows how to shoot movies that will require big special effects.

The new film stars mega-star Scarlett Johansson which, if you not already a fan of the director, you are most certainly a fan of her. Johansson is box office gold and for a franchise whose last trilogy banked over one billion PER FILM it is almost a certainty this new film will do it will her in the lead.

Oh, it also stars a couple of other guys you may have heard of? Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali? You might have heard of them.

Check out the first trailer below the official announcement. It all looks very familiar, with a lot of common themes that have played out in past Jurassic movies and what I saw as winks and nods to other sci-fi and action movies. It was written by David Koepp, the original movie's screenwriter and a writer very familiar with popcorn movie formulas.