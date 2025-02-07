BLACK PANTHERS OF WWII: War Action Film in Theaters And On Demand Today

As WWII reaches its turning point, the 761st Tank Battalion, a majority-African American unit known as the Black Panthers, must fight to stop Germany’s advance during the Battle of the Bulge. The fate of the free world is in their hands.

From writer/director Michael Phillip Edwards comes the war action flick, Black Panters of WWII. From The Asylum comes a movie based off of the exploits of the real-life 761st Tank Battalion, a segregated African American tank unit in the United States Army during World War II.

Black Panthers of WWII is out in theaters today and available On Demand. The trailer follows the list of cinemas hosting screenings this opening weekend.

Laemmle Glendale (Glendale, CA)

Aurora Cineplex (Roswell, GA)

Film Noir Cinema (Brooklyn, NY)

Hickory Ridge Cinemas (Brunswick, OH)

Trylon Cinema (Minneapolis, MN)