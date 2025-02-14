A KNIGHT'S WAR Official Trailer: Black Fawn Picks up Canadian Sword & Sorcery Flick For Distro on Home Soil

The folks at Black Fawn Distribution have acquired the Canadian rights for Matthew Ninaber's sword and sorcery flick, A Knight's War.

A fearless knight braves a deadly realm to save the Chosen One's soul. Facing witches, demons, and brutal foes, he discovers her return could ignite chaos and doom humanity.

This acquistion means that there will be a three-pronged attack starting this March in cinemas across Canada in a limited release. After that, the Blu-ray will come out in the Spring and Super Channel will broadcast the fantasy adventure flick in July.

Check out the official trailer below the full announcement. A small batch of stills from the production will also be found below.

Black Fawn Distribution acquires Canadian rights for “A Knight’s War,” inks deal with Super Channel.

Black Fawn Distribution is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the High Rise Studio feature A Knight’s War. The film is slated to hit theaters for a limited release in Canada this March. A Knight’s War will also be available on Blu-ray this spring before hitting Super Channel across the country in July 2025. The film’s intense new trailer, along with its theatrical poster, have just been released.

The film follows Bhodie, a medieval knight of dubious birth but unwavering loyalty, who is tasked with a perilous mission: to journey into the dangerous realm of the fallen and retrieve the corrupted soul of the Chosen One.

“This is the second movie we’ve partnered with Black Fawn on, and they were there from the very beginning when A Knight’s War was just an idea,” states director Matthew Ninaber. “This story was something I had to tell—literally, I bled for this movie. We stepped into the ring with giants and created something truly special. I don’t know if it’ll be possible to do it again but, a big shout-out to Black Fawn Distribution and the team at Epic. A hundred other people said this movie couldn’t be made, but they believed in us.”

“When you’ve got an ambitious project like this one, you really need to be able to deliver a complete and compelling vision to the screen,” states Black Fawn Distribution’s Operations Manager C.F. Benner. “We think High Rise Studio has done just that with A Knight’s War and it’s why they continue to be gamechangers in the Canadian film market.”

For those who love the big screen experience, A Knight’s War will be hitting select Canadian theatres this March for a limited theatrical run.

“Matt Ninaber and his team never cease to amaze me,” states Black Fawn Distribution president Chad Archibald. “The world they have created here with the resources they had truly shows that true passion can be a relentless driving force to create the unimaginable. They’ve made something truly unique and inspiring with A Knight’s War and it’s worth catching on the biggest screen you can find.”

In addition to the film being available in cinemas, A Knight’s War will also be available on Blu-ray from Black Fawn Distribution in spring 2025 with the company planning to offer the title as part of their popular limited edition Blacklist package series. As always, the Blacklist package includes the feature film along with a selection of limited-edition items designed with the avid collector in mind.

A Knight’s War marks the fourth collaboration between director Matthew Ninaber and his brother Jeremy Ninaber, who stars as the lead in the film. Matthew Ninaber, who gained recognition for his role in Psycho Goreman and his directorial work on Death Valley (Shudder/Black Fawn Distribution), filmed the majority of A Knight’s War in his own backyard - having built the various nightmarish castles and ruins that populate the world of this medieval horror film.

A Knight’s War was co-financed by Epic Pictures as a DREAD original (USA), in association with High Rise Studio Entertainment and is executive produced by Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald.

In the USA, A Knight’s War is available now for rent or purchase on video-on-demand (VOD) via DREAD.

A Knight’s War is written and directed by Matthew Ninaber (Death Valley, Transference, Extraction Day). Starring Jeremy Ninaber (Death Valley, Transference, Extraction Day), Matthew Ninaber (Psycho Goreman, Disasters at Sea), Kristen Kaster (Death Valley, If I Should Die).