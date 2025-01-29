Rotterdam 2025 Exclusive: PRIMITIVE DIVERSITY Poster Debut

Ahead of its World Premiere at the Harbour section of International Film Festival Rotterdam next week, we are pleased to unveil the official poster of the upcoming film Primitive Diversity by director Alexander Kluge, featuring artwork by Otterhellmann (Instagram.)

Here's the official description: "Primitive Diversity is the latest feature film by legendary filmmaker Alexander Kluge, who at 92 remains as curious as ever, presenting a sharp and ironic journey through the history and future of image technology and AI.

"An acclaimed writer, filmmaker and philosopher, Alexander Kluge (Halberstadt, 1932) has produced a vast filmic oeuvre in the last six decades. He's one of the authors of the Oberhausen Manifesto, which marked the beginning of New German Cinema. His films have been awarded at the most important European film festivals, such as Cannes, Venice (where he received the Golden Lion in 1968 and the Career Prize in 1982) or Berlin."

The film's first screening at the festival will be February 3. Behold the beautiful poster below.