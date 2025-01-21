JADE Trailer: Rising Black Action Star Shaina West Kicks Ass And Saves The Day
We need a black woman action hero and Shaina West has officially submitted her resume. With supporting roles in Black Widow, The Killer's Game and The Woman King it's her time to take a central role. Enter James Bamford's neo-blacksploitation action flick, Jade.
Jade debuts on Digital February 18 from your friends at Well Go USA and an all-new trailer dropped this week. Check it out down below. Details about the release dates are in the announcement that follows.
Shaina West stars with Mark Dacascos and Mickey Rourke.
After her brother’s untimely and accidental death at her own hands, Jade swore she’d never pick up another gun. But when she unknowingly comes between powerful businessman “Tork” and her former gang leader in their urgent search for a valuable hard drive that could single-handedly take down Interpol, she may not have a choice. With the guidance of Reese, an old friend at Interpol, Jade must come to terms with all she’s faced in the past and present to safeguard her growing family’s future.Director James Bamford (Shadow Land, Air Force One Down) delivers breathtaking non-stop action in JADE, debuting exclusively on Digital February 18 from Well Go USA Entertainment. A reluctant Shaina West (Black Widow, The Woman King) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3) square off against Academy Award®-nominee Mickey Rourke (Best Actor, The Wrestler, 2009) in an attempt to safeguard secrets that could destroy Interpol. JADE, also starring Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters, Maze Runner), will release on Blu-ray™ and DVD April 8.
