JADE Trailer: Rising Black Action Star Shaina West Kicks Ass And Saves The Day

We need a black woman action hero and Shaina West has officially submitted her resume. With supporting roles in Black Widow, The Killer's Game and The Woman King it's her time to take a central role. Enter James Bamford's neo-blacksploitation action flick, Jade.

Jade debuts on Digital February 18 from your friends at Well Go USA and an all-new trailer dropped this week. Check it out down below. Details about the release dates are in the announcement that follows.

Shaina West stars with Mark Dacascos and Mickey Rourke.