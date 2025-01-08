HUNTING DAZE: New Trailer For Quebecois Thriller's U.S. Release

Nina, a tempestuous young woman, joins a group of hunters in a remote cabin. A mysterious stranger's arrival disrupts her newfound place in their male micro-society.

Annick Blanc's Quebecois thriller, Hunting Daze, will have its U.S. release next week on January 14th. Distributor Breaking Glass Pictures have premiered the trailer, which you will find down below.

Hunting Daze stars Nahéma Ricci, Bruno Marcil, Frédéric Millaire-Zouvi, Marc Beaupré, Alexandre Landry, Maxime Genois, and Noubi Ndiaye.

Breaking Glass Pictures proudly announces the US release of the critically acclaimed Canadian thriller "Hunting Daze," set to release on January 14, 2025. Directed and written by Annick Blanc, this gripping tale of survival, belonging, and mystery has already captivated audiences worldwide, securing prestigious accolades and festival selections.

"Hunting Daze" has been celebrated for its taut storytelling, atmospheric visuals, and standout performances. The film boasts an impressive 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, underscoring its widespread critical acclaim.

Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures, shared his excitement about the release:

"'Hunting Daze' is a masterclass in suspense and character dynamics. Annick Blanc has crafted a film that not only keeps you on the edge of your seat but also invites profound reflection on human behavior in isolation. We are thrilled to bring this award-winning thriller to US audiences."

Set in a remote Canadian wilderness, "Hunting Daze" delves deep into the fragility of human bonds under pressure. Nahéma Ricci leads a stellar cast with a hauntingly powerful performance as Nina, whose journey resonates long after the credits roll.