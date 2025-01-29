Entertainment Squad, Parent Company of The Horror Collective, Acquires PrideFlix

Entertainment Squad, the distribution company behind horror label, The Horror Collective (#ChadGetsTheAxe, Ghosts of the Void, Thou Shalt Kill and queer horror comedy Summoning Sylvia), has announced that they have acquired LGBTQ+ label PrideFlix.

Entertainment Squad has previously been active in the LGBTQ+ space with releases such as Summoning Sylvia, Exteriors, and Lover of Men: The Untold History of Abraham Lincoln. Under Gallery’s leadership, the label aims to expand its number of acquisitions.

“We’re thrilled to breathe new life into PrideFlix,” said Shaked Berenson, CEO of U.S. outfit Entertainment Squad. “Martin’s expertise in international sales and acquisitions, coupled with his deep understanding of the evolving industry landscape, makes him the ideal person to lead this effort. Together, we aim to amplify LGBTQ+ voices and stories that inspire, entertain, and create a lasting impact.”

“Joining Entertainment Squad at this pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity,” said Gallery. “PrideFlix represents a chance to champion underrepresented stories and support filmmakers who are reshaping the narrative landscape—and most importantly, to entertain growing audiences. I look forward to building a compelling slate of films that audiences around the world will connect with, whether through their home theater, TV, smartphone, tablet, laptop—the list goes on. See you in Berlin!”