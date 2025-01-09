BLACK DIAMOND Exclusive Clip: Things go Bump in The Night

After moving into a secluded cabin, a young woman and her boyfriend meet a local cowboy handyman, turning their idyllic life into a deadly triangle of lust, obsession, and murder.

Judd Bloch's thriller Black Diamond releases in theaters & On Demand tomorrow, Friday, January 10th, through Brainstorm Media. We have an exclusive clip to share with you this morning.

In the clip our trio of main characters - Jake MacLaughlin, Inbar Lavi, and Ray Panthaki - are having dinner when they hear a noise at the other end of their secluded cabin. Jake and Ray go to investigate, things go bump in the night and Inbar is left alone to react.

Find the clip below. We have included the trailer which gives a lot more of the steam, lustful stuff between MacLaughlin and Lavi that the synopsis has promised.