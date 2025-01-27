ALIEN: EARTH: Check Out The New Key Art And Official Teaser For Upcoming Series
New key art and the offcial teaser have arrived for the Disney+ Original series, Alien: Earth. The series will arrive exclusively on Disney+ here in Canada this Summer.
In the teaser a xenomorph crashes through passages on a spaceship. When it makes its way to a window portal the camera swings out and we see that it is trapped inside a spaceship that is hurtling out of control, towards Earth.
Future official trailers should be giving us a look at the Earthlings who will have to deal with this unearthly threat once it lands. Faces like Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.
It's only January, we've got a while to go before we find out more about some of our hapless victims.
Disney+ unveiled the new key art and official teaser for the highly anticipated Original series, FX’s “Alien: Earth,” from executive producer Noah Hawley. “Alien: Earth” is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2025 in Canada.When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in the sci-fi horror series “Alien: Earth.” As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.Lead by Sydney Chandler, the series showcases an expansive international cast which includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.
