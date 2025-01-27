ALIEN: EARTH: Check Out The New Key Art And Official Teaser For Upcoming Series

New key art and the offcial teaser have arrived for the Disney+ Original series, Alien: Earth. The series will arrive exclusively on Disney+ here in Canada this Summer.

In the teaser a xenomorph crashes through passages on a spaceship. When it makes its way to a window portal the camera swings out and we see that it is trapped inside a spaceship that is hurtling out of control, towards Earth.

Future official trailers should be giving us a look at the Earthlings who will have to deal with this unearthly threat once it lands. Faces like Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

It's only January, we've got a while to go before we find out more about some of our hapless victims.