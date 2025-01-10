A WORKING MAN Trailer: Jason Statham Does Nasty Things to The Bad Guys Once Again

Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.

Action star Jason Statham reunites with The Beekeeper director David Ayer for another round of action justice in A Working Man. The trailer was released yesterday. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, take a look below.

Ayer, together with action icon Sylvester Stallone, has based their screenplay off of the book Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon. Statham, Ayer and Stallone also produce along with a group of other producers.

Statham takes the lead with Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, with Michael Peña and David Harbour. Also featuring Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro.

A Working Man is coming, only in Theaters March 28th.

(photo credit: Dan Smith)