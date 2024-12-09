ENDLESS SUMMER SYNDROME Trailer: Fearing What We Love

It can't be easy (to put it mildly) to have someone close to you accused of a terrible crime, especially if that crime is committed against someone else who is close to you. It might seem obvious to those looking from the outside in, where loyalties should lie, but the truth could be very different. Kaveh Daneshmand's feature debut looks closely at a woman who discovers that her family is far more fragile, and the actions of some possibly much more sinister, than she is able to wrap her head around.



Endless Summer Syndrome follows Delphine (Colon), a high-powered lawyer who gets an anonymous call from her husband's colleague about an alleged affair between him and one of their adopted children. She decides to quietly observe her family for a shred of evidence; anything to subside her fear and erase doubt. After the truth presents itself in an unexpected and shocking manner, Delphine chooses to look past blame for a permanent solution.



The film examines complex questions of morality by looking into the collapse of one modern, open-minded, and progressive family. Shot in a tight 4:3 aspect ratio that reflects the confinement of the seemingly perfect family unit at the film’s center, lush summer visuals and an isolated rural setting underline the paradoxical backdrop of the dark secrets that threaten the foundation of their lives together, with everything coming to a head in a staggering climax.

Endless Summer Syndrome, from Altered Innocence, opens at the Quad Cinema in New York, and the Laemmle Glendale in Los Angeles, on Friday December 13th, as well as being available on VOD and Prime. Check out the trailer and some images below.