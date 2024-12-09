DICK DYNAMITE 1944 Exclusive Clip: One Man Against a Bunker Full of Germans. What to do, What to do.
How'sabout a little war exploitation to start your week? We've got an exclusive clip from Robbie Davidson's directorial debut, Dick Dynamite: 1944. The flick came out in cinemas on Friday and will be available on VOD as of tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10th.
In the clip, our titular character Dick Dynamite looks to have infiltrated a German bunker, full of Nazi scum. With a modern action flourish DD dispatches a couple of them before the clip ends. See for yourself, down below.
The trailer is also below as well. All in all, the flick looks to favor the fantastical over realism. War flicks don't have to be gritty all the time, right? Check out Dick Dynamite: 1944 on VOD tomorrow!
Epic Pictures, the L.A.-based distribution and financing company announced the acquisition of DICK DYNAMITE:1944. The film is written and directed by Robbie “Steed’ Davidson in his feature directorial debut. DICK DYNAMITE: 1944 stars ‘Snars’, Olli Bassi (Masters of the Air, Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break, The Road to Hell) as Dick Dynamite and includes the supporting cast members: Adam Harper, Valerie Birss, Marrakesh Burdette, Shaun Davidson, Graham ‘Scottie’ Scott and Dick Valentine (Angel, Mission: Impossible, The Six Million Dollar Man). There are also multiple cameos from famous rock musicians that can’t be missed. DICK DYNAMITE:1944 will release in limited theatrical release on December 6th and on VOD on December 10thIn the dying days of World War II, Dick Dynamite and his ragtag team of Nazi-killing commandos must stop a group of depraved German scientists from turning the population of New York into flesh-eating zombies.“Dick Dynamite is a rock-and-roll rollercoaster through World War II—Robbie packed it with action, blood, guts and Zombies and you’re going to love it. We can't wait for audiences to dive into this demented movie". Yulissa Morales Epic Pictures | Dread’s VP of US Distribution and Creative." As a small-time filmmaker from Scotland, having my project showcased on the big screen in Hollywood is a dream I never thought possible! I’m absolutely thrilled to share Dick Dynamite with an audience that it truly deserves! This film is more than just a low-budget underground project; it represents the dedication and passion of an entire community that came together to create something special. Collaborating with Epic has been a wonderful experience—I've long admired many of their films and it’s an honor for Dick Dynamite to be alongside such incredible titles!,” said Director Robbie Davidson.Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, Dick Dynamite: 1944 offers a unique combination of creative, over-the-top kills, incredible stunt work, and tongue-in-cheek grindhouse humor. The only thing higher than the body-count is the number of instantly quotable one-liners.The acquisition deal was negotiated by Yulissa Morales of Epic Pictures and Robbie Davidson.
