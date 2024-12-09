DICK DYNAMITE 1944 Exclusive Clip: One Man Against a Bunker Full of Germans. What to do, What to do.

How'sabout a little war exploitation to start your week? We've got an exclusive clip from Robbie Davidson's directorial debut, Dick Dynamite: 1944. The flick came out in cinemas on Friday and will be available on VOD as of tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10th.

In the clip, our titular character Dick Dynamite looks to have infiltrated a German bunker, full of Nazi scum. With a modern action flourish DD dispatches a couple of them before the clip ends. See for yourself, down below.

The trailer is also below as well. All in all, the flick looks to favor the fantastical over realism. War flicks don't have to be gritty all the time, right? Check out Dick Dynamite: 1944 on VOD tomorrow!