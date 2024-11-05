GHOSTS OF RED RIDGE Exclusive: First Look at Trailer For Indie Western, From Well GO USA
After foiling a good ol’ fashioned stickup in the gold bust town of Red Ridge, Texas, the town sheriff jails a mysterious stranger suspected of ties to the gang of outlaws terrorizing residents. But as the sheriff draws closer to unraveling the bandits’ identities, ghosts of murdered townspeople begin appearing at his door, leaving him to question whether the spirits are warning him…or seeking vengeance for his own failure to protect them.
Well GO USA have given us the trailer exclusive for the indie Western, Ghosts of Red Ridge, to share with you this morning. The feature film debut of Stefan Colson will hit DVD and Blu-ray on December 17th.
Ghosts of Red Ridge - a gritty, action-packed western with themes of redemption, justice and the supernatural – rides onto Digital December 3 from Well Go USA Entertainment. The first feature film by award-winning short film director Stefan Colson, the story follows a sheriff who begins uncovering the identities of the outlaws terrorizing residents when ghosts of murdered townspeople begin appearing at his door, leaving him to question whether the spirits are warning him…or seeking vengeance. GHOSTS OF RED RIDGE stars Owen Williams (We Are Boats), Trent Culkin (Murder at the Murder Mystery Party), Griffin Wade (The Author), Mercedes Peterson (Arena), John Marrs (Outlaw Johnny Black), and Lena Wilcox (Gunfight at Rio Bravo). The film will hit Blu-ray ™ and DVD on December 17.
