GHOSTS OF RED RIDGE Exclusive: First Look at Trailer For Indie Western, From Well GO USA

After foiling a good ol’ fashioned stickup in the gold bust town of Red Ridge, Texas, the town sheriff jails a mysterious stranger suspected of ties to the gang of outlaws terrorizing residents. But as the sheriff draws closer to unraveling the bandits’ identities, ghosts of murdered townspeople begin appearing at his door, leaving him to question whether the spirits are warning him…or seeking vengeance for his own failure to protect them.

Well GO USA have given us the trailer exclusive for the indie Western, Ghosts of Red Ridge, to share with you this morning. The feature film debut of Stefan Colson will hit DVD and Blu-ray on December 17th.