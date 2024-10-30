WICKED SEASON Trailer Exclusive: Supernatural Thriller From Uncork'd Entertainment, Coming Next Tuesday

We have your first look at the official trailer for Samuel Haun's supernatural thriller Wicked Season. Uncork'd Entertainment is releasing the flick on Digital and On Demand on November 5th. Take a gander down below and see if this is up your alley.

Three detectives follow the trail of a copycat serial killer to an abandoned insane asylum, only to find they've been lured there by something far more sinister.

Ah, the irresistable lure of the abandoned insance asylum. Other than summer camps and shopping malls few structures are such a beacon for disaster.