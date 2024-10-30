WICKED SEASON Trailer Exclusive: Supernatural Thriller From Uncork'd Entertainment, Coming Next Tuesday
We have your first look at the official trailer for Samuel Haun's supernatural thriller Wicked Season. Uncork'd Entertainment is releasing the flick on Digital and On Demand on November 5th. Take a gander down below and see if this is up your alley.
Three detectives follow the trail of a copycat serial killer to an abandoned insane asylum, only to find they've been lured there by something far more sinister.
Ah, the irresistable lure of the abandoned insance asylum. Other than summer camps and shopping malls few structures are such a beacon for disaster.
Supernatural Thriller WICKED SEASON Available On Digital and On Demand November 5Uncork’d Entertainment is releasing WICKED SEASON, a supernatural thriller On Digital and On Demand November 5, 2024.Directed by Samuel Haun, WICKED SEASON tells the chilling tale of a city haunted by a copycat killer, ten years after notorious murderer Alton Crow was imprisoned. As detectives track the killer to an abandoned asylum, they find themselves facing something far more sinister lurking in the shadows.WICKED SEASON was produced by DreamSketch Films and helmed by Haun in his feature directorial debut. The film stars E.K. Spila (The Channel), Melissa Cordero (Babylon), Guillermo Iván (Vantage Point), and Paul Kolker (Night), with newcomer Mark David Anthony also serving as a producer. Spila and Amy Acosta (Ghost of Goodnight Lane) penned the script and serve as executive producers."We are thrilled to bring Wicked Season to audiences in North America and the Philippines," said Keith Leopard, President of Uncork'd Entertainment. "The film is a fresh and terrifying entry in the supernatural thriller genre, and we can't wait for audiences to experience its intense atmosphere and gripping mystery."The film made a significant impact at its public premiere at the International Horror Hotel Film Festival in Cleveland this June, taking home first place in seven feature-film categories: Best Film, Best Horror Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and the prestigious Viewers' Choice Award."We're beyond excited to partner with Uncork'd for the release of Wicked Season, a gripping psychological crime thriller that will take you on a terrifying journey,” says director Samuel Haun. “This intense film will have you holding your breath, afraid to blink. Its dark twists and mind-bending mysteries will leave you eager to watch it a second time, as you uncover the full depth of this one-of-a-kind thrill ride."
