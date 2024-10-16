THE LAST VIDEO STORE: Black Fawn Distribution Sets Canadian Theatrical Dates

A young woman – who happens to have a legendary “cursed tape” in her possession – drops off an old VHS collection at her local video store. When she and the store’s owner decide to watch the tape in question, they awaken a long dormant curse that releases an array of killer cinematic villains into the real world.

Canadian meta indie horror The Last Video Store is coming to cinemas across Canada, just in time to add it to your horror-day viewing schedule. Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the flick and will have special screenings in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton in October and over in Hamilton in November.

The Last Video Store is still on the festival circuit as well, playing at Forest City Film Fest (London, Ontario) on October 25th, and Hellifax Horror Fest (Halifax, Nova Scotia) on November 3rd. The little indie flick has legs.

Today we can share the new theatrical key art, the dates for the special screenings and an official trailer for the flick. The key art is above, the rest of the information is down below the official announcement.

The Canadian Blu-ray release is coming up next Spring, 2025.

Be kind, rewind! Black Fawn Distribution drops trailer and poster for The Last Video Store with Canadian theatrical dates.

Black Fawn Distribution is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the film festival hit, The Last Video Store. The film is slated to hit theaters in a limited release across Canada this October just in time for Halloween. The Canadian Blu-ray release of The Last Video Store will also be made available in Spring 2025. The film’s killer trailer, along with its retro theatrical poster, have just been released. The deal was negotiated by Mike Chapman of Blue Finch Film Releasing.

The Last Video Store follows a young woman who happens to have a legendary “cursed tape” in her possession. When dropping off an old VHS collection at her local video store, she and the store’s owner decide to watch the tape in question, awakening a long dormant curse that releases an array of killer cinematic villains into the real world. This nostalgic nightmare is not to be missed!

“Directors Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford worked relentlessly for years to create this wild tribute to 80’s genre filmmaking and video stores, a movie that smells like buttery popcorn and VHS plastic,” states producer Laurence Gendron of Genco Pictures. “I know how much we love and appreciate movies in Canada, and I can’t wait for audiences to discover The Last Video Store.”

For those who love the big screen experience, The Last Video Store will be hitting Canadian theatres this October. The following cities and dates have just been announced:

Vancouver (Rio Theater) – October 24, 2024

Calgary (Globe Cinema) – October 25, 29, 30, 2024

Edmonton (Metro Cinema) – October 25, 29, 30, 2024

Hamilton (Playhouse Cinema) – November 20, 2024

The film has also added the following Canadian film festival dates to its promotional schedule:

Forest City Film Fest (London, Ontario) – October 25, 2024

Hellifax Horror Fest (Halifax, Nova Scotia) – November 3, 2024

“It’s great to see Canadian cinemas get behind a cool flick like this one,” states Black Fawn Distribution president Chad Archibald. “It’s always inspiring when a promotional collaboration like this one can come together as it really helps new filmmakers get their voices heard.”

In addition to the film being available in cinemas, The Last Video Store will also be available on Blu-ray from Black Fawn Distribution in early 2025 with the company planning to offer the title as part of their popular limited edition Blacklist package series. As always, the Blacklist package comes with the film along with a selection of thematic items designed with the avid collector in mind. A Canadian VOD release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Black Fawn Distribution has been in our sights since our first meeting at the Frontieres pitch,” said producer Greg Jeffs of NJC Films. “They understood the spirit of The Last Video Store better than anyone and we are beyond thrilled to be able to take this lil’ monster out with them.”

“This film has everything you want in a great retro popcorn flick,” explains Black Fawn Distribution’s Sales Manager CF Benner. “It’s funny, it’s gory, and most importantly, it’s got a lot of heart. It’s been a thrill to work with such an enthusiastic filmmaking team and we couldn’t be happier to bring The Last Video Store to Canadian cinemas and display it on the shelf next to our other releases.”

The film continues to wrap up a successful worldwide film festival run that included screenings at Fantastic Fest (Austin, Texas), Frightfest (UK), Blood In The Snow (Toronto), Monster Fest (Australia), Terror Molins (Spain), and Calgary Underground Film Fest (Calgary).

The Last Video Store will also be released in the United States and the UK through the almighty Arrow Video.

Cast and Crew

The Last Video Store stars Kevin Martin, Yaayaa Adams, Josh Lenner, Leland Tilden and Matthew Kennedy. The film is directed by Cody Kennedy and Tim Rutherford and written by Joshua Roach and Tim Rutherford. Greg Jeffs and Laurence Gendron serve as producers on the film.