POSIES: ALTER Re-Released Rachel Stavis' Short Film, Featuring a Score by Chappell Roan
ALTER has re-released Rachel Stavis' short film Posies yesterday, Thursday, October 10th.
The date is significant because it is also the final date of Chappell Roan's summer tour. I've heard they're a bit of a thing these days. At least as far as the trades, and web browsers, and social platforms are concerned. Jeez Louise. If its not something about that other global superstar it's something about Roan.
Outside of seemingly painting themselves as a bad girl popstar to their fanbase few may know that Posies is the only time that Roan had scored a film, so far. Well, now we all know and can check out their work in Stavis' short film posted below. Have at it.
Writer-director Rachel Stavis, along with ALTER – a media company at the forefront of celebrating the horror genre - announced today that the critically acclaimed 2022 short film, POSIES, will be re-released on October 10th to coincide with the conclusion of music sensation Chappell Roan’s summer tour, the brilliant composer of the short’s original score.Starring Anna Diop (Us, Nanny, “Titans”) and Andy Favreau (Ambulance, “Little Fires Everywhere”, “Champions”), and executive produced by Pamela Adlon (“Californication”, “King of the Hill”, “Better Things”), POSIES first premiered at the LA Shorts International Film Festival before being selected to kick off Women’s History Month by ALTER. Touted as “dark, twisted, and beautiful… perfect in almost every way…” POSIES features Roan’s original, hauntingly beautiful score that Stavis commissioned long before the now undeniable superstar made her mark on pop culture."Having Chappell Roan’s creativity and intensity strewn throughout POSIES by way of the score that she so eloquently created was a dream come true,” said Stavis, POSIES writer and co-director. “Our earliest discussions about this project centered around using her greatest instrument - her voice - to create a haunting, emotional, and atmospheric depth to the film. She captured exactly what we envisioned for this and did it virtually on her first try. It was extraordinary. She has an amazing gift of storytelling through music, and her composition remains one of the most unique and unforgettable elements of the film. We’re beyond grateful that she was able to create something so special - specifically for me and my audience - before her inevitable rise to fame."Roan’s track, “Bitter”, also appears in the film. The original score was a well-kept secret, until now, and it’s something that horror and music fans won’t want to miss.“When we sourced POSIES from NFFTY, we knew it embodied the kind of boundary-pushing storytelling that ALTER is known for championing,” said Sophie Carroll, Director of Creative at Gunpowder & Sky’s ALTER and DUST. “Rachel’s powerful narrative combined with Chappell Roan’s hauntingly beautiful score creates a masterclass in atmosphere and emotion. With Rachel now developing feature films and television projects and Chappell rising as a household name, POSIES perfectly illustrates why ALTER is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of horror innovators.”
