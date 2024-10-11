POSIES: ALTER Re-Released Rachel Stavis' Short Film, Featuring a Score by Chappell Roan

Posies yesterday, Thursday, October 10th. ALTER has re-released Rachel Stavis' short filmyesterday, Thursday, October 10th.

The date is significant because it is also the final date of Chappell Roan's summer tour. I've heard they're a bit of a thing these days. At least as far as the trades, and web browsers, and social platforms are concerned. Jeez Louise. If its not something about that other global superstar it's something about Roan.

Outside of seemingly painting themselves as a bad girl popstar to their fanbase few may know that Posies is the only time that Roan had scored a film, so far. Well, now we all know and can check out their work in Stavis' short film posted below. Have at it.