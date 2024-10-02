MADS Trailer Debut: French Single Take Outbreak Horror Coming to Shudder Soon

Eighteen year old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer’s place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies. Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it’s only the beginning of the night.

MadS stars Milton Riche, Lucielle Guillaume, and Laurie Pavy. It had it's North American premiere at Fantastic Fest recently where it made a big impression upon the audience and critics.

MadS , the French single take outbreak horror written and directed by David Moreau, starts streaming on Shudder on October 18th. The official trailer has debuted today, go check it out down below. Look for our review closer to the release date.

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT

For me, "MadS" represents the exploration of a waking nightmare, an immersive plunge into a universe where the boundary between dream and reality blurs, leaving our characters, and the audience, in a state of confusion and constant tension. The fundamental choice to shoot this film in a single shot stems from the desire to make this hallucinatory journey as authentic as possible. By closely following Romain, Anaïs and Julia without interruption, the camera becomes a direct witness to this descent into hell, capturing every moment without filter or escape.

This single shot thus becomes the common thread of a realistic, immersive sensory experience.Through this seamless continuity, the viewer feels the characters' progress through this psychosis in an almost physical way. Every scene, every emotion, is experienced in real time, with no possibility of escape, creating an unparalleled plunge into this altered state of consciousness.

"MadS" thus seeks to capture this altered reality with intensity and fidelity, where the single shot becomes much more than a technical feat: it becomes the indispensable tool for anchoring the spectator in this ghost-train, where the bad trip becomes palpable, real, and overwhelming.

And is it really a bad trip? You tell us…

David Moreau

Writer & Director, MadS