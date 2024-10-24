HOUSE OF ASHES Exclusive Clip: Maybe Ghosts Aren't so Stupid, Marc?
By all accounts the premiere of Izzy Lee's debut supernatural and topical horror flick, House of Ashes, was a rip-roaring success. Word from our friend and fellow Anarchist, Lee, is that the screening at Brooklyn Horror went very well. No one left after the screening and stuck around for a Q&A that spilled out into the lobby of the cinema after their time was up. Reviews are coming in hot - far more eloquent than mine - and the love is real.
Our mission today is two-fold. One, Izzy gave us an exclusive clip to share with you today. Two, remind everyone else on the festival circuit and for distributors out there who you should talk to if you want a slice of this supernatural horror pie.
First, the clip. Marc and Mia are having a laugh, watching a clip from House on Haunted Hill. Drinks are flowing, popcorn has been popped. It's a moment of fun and relaxation after a stressful transition into Mia's house arrest. Except... Marc makes a quip that ghosts are stupid. Pretty stupid, Marc. The clip demonstrates Lee's use of color in one of the more hallucinagenic moments of the flick, with those little whisps of smoke that I thought were neat as well.
Second, if you're a festival or a distributor, you best line up and speak with the folks at Insurgence. Niccolo Messina’s indie film studio helped out with the budget and their main task is handling sales for House of Ashes.
Below is the full announcement.
Noted horror writer-director and author/journalist Izzy Lee has completed her first feature-length film House of Ashes in association with Niccolo Messina’s Insurgence indie film studio and debuted the highly anticipated genre film at the prestigious Brooklyn Horror Film Festival to a receptive, sold-out audience on Saturday, October 19th.Starring Fayna Sanchez (Creepshow, Tenants) as Mia and Vincent Stalba (Lessons in Chemistry, I Saw the Light) as Marc, House of Ashes was inspired by far-right U.S. politicians waging war on the female body. This background sets the tone for the film, as Mia is put on house arrest for the crime of miscarriage — while having to also contend with the lingering, suspicious death of her husband Adam. In the meantime, Mia experiences strange phenomena that could be human or supernatural — or both. One thing is quite clear, however — Mia is in mortal danger, but she cannot leave home.The supporting cast includes Lee Boxleitner, Mason Conrad, and Laura Dromerick, with cameos from genre filmmakers Joe Lynch and Mick Garris.The newest Insurgence Original, House of Ashes is produced by Izzy Lee and Steve Johanson of Nihil Noctem Films and lensed by Director of Photography Sophia Cacciola (The Once and Future Smash). Mario Niccolo Messina and Valentina Cau executive produced. C. Robert Cargill (The Black Phone, Sinister), Jessica Cargill, Megan Duffy (Maniac), Kevin Sluder, and Jennifer Sluder co-produced. Nicholas Peterson and Michael Lenzini are Associate Producers. The film was edited by Anna Rottke (The Conjuring: Last Rites) and composed by Antoine Lamothe of the industrial Montreal band Deadly Apples (their upcoming album features Filter frontman Richard Patrick and former Nine Inch Nails member Danny Lohner).“We are thrilled to have the opportunity of joining with Izzy Lee for her first feature-length film House of Ashes. Coming off a series of acclaimed horror film shorts, Izzy is an extraordinary filmmaker whose works bring instant excitement from genre fans everywhere — and House of Ashes is destined to continue her ever-growing track record of successes,” said Messina.“I’m overjoyed and thankful to team up with Insurgence for my first feature film, House of Ashes. It’s been a very long time coming, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. There’s a massive amount of talent in front of and behind the camera, wrapped up in a strange little story that will stick with viewers,” Lee stated.
