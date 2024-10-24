HOUSE OF ASHES Exclusive Clip: Maybe Ghosts Aren't so Stupid, Marc?

By all accounts the premiere of Izzy Lee's debut supernatural and topical horror flick, House of Ashes, was a rip-roaring success. Word from our friend and fellow Anarchist, Lee, is that the screening at Brooklyn Horror went very well. No one left after the screening and stuck around for a Q&A that spilled out into the lobby of the cinema after their time was up. Reviews are coming in hot - far more eloquent than mine - and the love is real.

Our mission today is two-fold. One, Izzy gave us an exclusive clip to share with you today. Two, remind everyone else on the festival circuit and for distributors out there who you should talk to if you want a slice of this supernatural horror pie.

First, the clip. Marc and Mia are having a laugh, watching a clip from House on Haunted Hill. Drinks are flowing, popcorn has been popped. It's a moment of fun and relaxation after a stressful transition into Mia's house arrest. Except... Marc makes a quip that ghosts are stupid. Pretty stupid, Marc. The clip demonstrates Lee's use of color in one of the more hallucinagenic moments of the flick, with those little whisps of smoke that I thought were neat as well.

Second, if you're a festival or a distributor, you best line up and speak with the folks at Insurgence . Niccolo Messina’s indie film studio helped out with the budget and their main task is handling sales for House of Ashes.

Below is the full announcement.