Filmmaker François Simard Charged With Sexual Assault
Quebecois filmmaker François Simard has been charged with sexually assaulting two children. Because there has not been much of any English-language press about this, collectively ScreenAnarchy felt it was our responsibility to share this news with you.
This report from French-language newspaper La Presse came out at the beginning of the month. Since that time Simard has been formally charged.
The 42-year-old man appeared Thursday morning at the Quebec City courthouse. He faces four counts of sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under 16. The two complainants were between 9 and 11 years old at the time of the events, according to the indictment.The incidents allegedly occurred between March and June in Lévis and also in another country. A spokesperson for the Lévis Police Department told La Presse that François Simard had initially been released on a promise to appear after meeting with investigators.
Simard was one-third of the filmmaker group, RKSS. The trio made a number of successful and loved short films before making their debut, the breakout hit Turbo Kid in 2015. They followed up with the horror flicks Summer of ‘84 in 2018, then We Are Zombies and Wake Up in 2023.
