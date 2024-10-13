Filmmaker François Simard Charged With Sexual Assault

Quebecois filmmaker François Simard has been charged with sexually assaulting two children. Because there has not been much of any English-language press about this, collectively ScreenAnarchy felt it was our responsibility to share this news with you.

The 42-year-old man appeared Thursday morning at the Quebec City courthouse. He faces four counts of sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under 16. The two complainants were between 9 and 11 years old at the time of the events, according to the indictment.

The incidents allegedly occurred between March and June in Lévis and also in another country. A spokesperson for the Lévis Police Department told La Presse that François Simard had initially been released on a promise to appear after meeting with investigators.