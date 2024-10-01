DIRECTOR'S CUT Official Trailer: Punk's Not Dead, Unless You're These Guys

Director's Cut hits select cinemas on Halloween night, October 31st.

Happy Halloween, horror fans! DIRECTOR'S CUT, from filmmaker Don Capria, is slated to arrive in select cinemas this October 31st, and hits VOD later this Autumn! A riotous slasher throwback that pays tribute to horror cinema of the 80s and 90s, the film stars celebrated character actor Louis Lombardi (The Sopranos, Suicide Kings) as a mysterious, murderous sociopath preying on a punk band's desperate desire for fame.

In the film, a Long Island punk band meets a mysterious director through social media who generously offers to shoot their first music video for free. Desperate for fame, they drive deep into the Pennsylvania woods in hopes of making a killer music video. But after a long night of drinking with the gregarious director, the band wakes up to find a very different version of him on set.

Egos and opinions clash, with the director unveiling a terrible anger and uncompromising need for total control. As his professionalism breaks down, so does his sanity - with the unhinged director and his assistant turning the band members into the unwitting stars of his very own snuff film.

DIRECTOR'S CUT opens exclusively in select cinemas on October 31st, with a VOD release to follow. Written and directed by Don Capria, the film stars Louis Lombardi, Lucy Hart, Danielle Kotch, Tyler Ivey, Haley Cassidy, Louis Rocky Bacigalupo, Brandy Ochoa, Greg Poppa, and Darin Hickok.