DIRECTOR'S CUT Official Trailer: Indie Slasher Hacks Into a Punk Band This Halloween

The indie slasher Director's Cut from filmmaker Don Capria arrives in theaters October 31st, with digital release to follow. The official trailer came out this week. You will find it down below.

Capria makes their feature film debut with a horror flick that treads familiar territory for horror and thriller fans, that of the small band that takes a gig in the middle of nowhere and it goes horribly, horribly wrong. Those are tough gigs. The pay is shitty, the beer is warm, and everyone's trying to kill you.

Director's Cut stars character actor Louis Lombardi. Listed only at Mister Director in the credits at IMDB , they'll be the one putting the aspiring punk band through the ringer. Look for the horror flick in a theater near you on Halloween night.