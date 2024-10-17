BEYOND THE WASTELAND Trailer Exclusive: Sci-fi Horror Thriller on Digital November 5th
We have a trailer exclusive to share with you today, the official trailer for Beyond the Wasteland. The sci-fi horror thriller from Macedonian director Vardan Tozija puts the children in peril sub-genre on notice. See for yourself down below.
The world has been ravaged by a pandemic. Alone and outside the safety of the forest, Marko faces a shattered world shrouded in silence and danger.
WellGoUSA is bringing Beyond The Wasteland to Digital on November 5th then will release it on Blu-ray in the new year, on January 7th.
When The World Ends, Their Journey BeginsBEYOND THE WASTELANDThe Award-Winning Sci-Fi Horror-ThrillerDebuts on Digital November 5 and on Blu-ray ™ January 7In a world ravaged by a deadly virus, a young boy is faced with losing everything as he journeys through a shattered world, shrouded in silence and overtaken by the infected and the conflict-torn remnants of humanity in the award-winning sci-fi horror-thriller BEYOND THE WASTELAND (formerly titled M), debuting on Digital November 5 and on Blu-ray™ January 7 from Well Go USA Entertainment. The sophomore feature by Vardan Tozija, the film stars Matej Sivakov (Marko), Sashko Kocev (Marko's father), Aleksandar Nicovski (Miko), Kamka Tocinovski (Miko's mother), Bojana Gregoric Vejzovic, and Verica Nedeska (Marko's mother). BEYOND THE WASTELAND received the coveted and rarely awarded Programmers’ Choice Award at the 26 th Annual Dances With Films: NY., the city’s leading indie film festival. In addition, the film was awarded a Special Mention/Balkan Competition and nominated for the Grand Prix at the Sofia International Film Festival. Deep in a secluded forest, Marko lives in isolation under the watchful eye of his overprotective father, who is determined to keep his young son safe from the Evil Ones. Deeply lonely, and increasingly curious about the outside world, Marko yearns to uncover the secrets of life beyond the forest and begins venturing further from home. But after a cruel turn of events grants his wish sooner than he ever imagined, Marko is forced to flee and embark on a grim journey filled with unknown dangers and a glimpse into a world forever changed.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.