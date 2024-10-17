BEYOND THE WASTELAND Trailer Exclusive: Sci-fi Horror Thriller on Digital November 5th

We have a trailer exclusive to share with you today, the official trailer for Beyond the Wasteland. The sci-fi horror thriller from Macedonian director Vardan Tozija puts the children in peril sub-genre on notice. See for yourself down below.

The world has been ravaged by a pandemic. Alone and outside the safety of the forest, Marko faces a shattered world shrouded in silence and danger.

WellGoUSA is bringing Beyond The Wasteland to Digital on November 5th then will release it on Blu-ray in the new year, on January 7th.