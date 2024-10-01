100 YARDS Clip: Who Was Being Easy on Who? Official Poster Unveiled as Well.

Xu Haofeng and Xu Junfeng's epic martial arts movie, 100 Yards, is coming to cinemas on November 8th, from our friends at Well Go USA. The official poster and a clip were sent out today. We've included the trailer as well, down below.

In volatile 1920s Tianjin, a mere decade after China’s last imperial dynasty was overthrown, a clandestine martial arts circle arose to deter crime and maintain peace between rival martial arts schools. But after a renowned master dies and names his apprentice—rather than his son—as his successor, he unwittingly kicks off a fierce power struggle that will bring the entire city to the brink of chaos.

100 Yards at Fantasia this past Summer and it was easily one of my favorite screenings of the festival, and the year. This is how you win my favor, folks, with epic martial arts movies. My full review is here