SEVEN CEMETARIES Official Trailer: Danny Trejo Raises The Dead to Fight a Drug Lord

Quiver Distribution is releasing John Gulager's action, and I guess horror, Seven Cemetaries ﻿in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on October 11th, 2024. It stars everyone's favorite Mexican resteraunteur, Danny Trejo, along with Sal Lopez, Samantha Ashley, Efren Ramirez, Vincent M. Ward, Lew Temple, Richard Esteras and Maria Canals-Barrera.

A recent parolee gets a Mexican witch to resurrect his old posse so that they can help him save a woman's ranch from a ruthless drug lord.

Ah, we see what they've done here, they're making Seven Samurai, but with zombies. And guns. Should be good for a laugh. The official trailer came out this week. Take a look below.