SEEDS: New Trailer And Poster Bow Ahead of September Release

We are coming up on a year since we last wrote about Owen Long's debut horror thriller Seeds. It will be made available for public consumption next month so it is time for a new trailer and poster.

After a night of debauchery spirals out of control, Marcus retreats to his family home along the New England coast. Solitude is disturbed when his brother asks Marcus to look after his estranged nephew and niece. As days pass, solace escapes him; he feels baited by a dark force. Is he losing his mind or has something terrible burrowed deep within him? Incubating. Waiting until the climate is right. Haunted by his deepest fears, Marcus struggles not to succumb as he fights to protect Lily, his beloved niece from a monster that lies in wait.

Owen's brother Trevor Long (Ozark and Killing Them Softly) took the lead in the pic which was picked up by Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment. They will release Seeds in theaters on September 13th and on VOD/DVD on September 24th.

The new trailer and poster push the horror elements more than previous materials promoting Long's flick. Watch the trailer for yourself below.