PRESENCE: New Teaser For Soderbergh's Haunted House Flick
At some point the promotion of Steven Soderbergh's supernatural thriller Presence is going to have to - to completely ignore the original meaning of the idiom - give up the ghost.
Now is not that time.
In the second teaser we get another slow build, a descent from above the house, down and up to the open front door, where we're given only a tease, a glimpse of what else is in the house before - the title of the film.
We're going to have to wait until January 17th to fine out what it was we think we saw at the end there.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.