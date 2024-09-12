PRESENCE: New Teaser For Soderbergh's Haunted House Flick

At some point the promotion of Steven Soderbergh's supernatural thriller Presence is going to have to - to completely ignore the original meaning of the idiom - give up the ghost.

Now is not that time.

In the second teaser we get another slow build, a descent from above the house, down and up to the open front door, where we're given only a tease, a glimpse of what else is in the house before - the title of the film.

We're going to have to wait until January 17th to fine out what it was we think we saw at the end there.