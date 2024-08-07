PRESENCE Official Teaser: Steven Soderbergh's Supernatural Flick Moves in This January

﻿A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone.

Steven Soderbergh's Presence is their first foray into the horror genre and of course it is anything but conventional. Soderbergh directed from a screenplay by David Koepp and it made waves at the time because the director turned the camera into the supernatural spirit that resides in the home that the family just moved into. Everything you see happening to the family is from the spirit's perspective.

Neon was quick to the chase and scooped Presence up and they'll put it in theaters in the new year, on January 17th. A very brief, official teaser was released today. You will find it down below. It features a controlled shot looking above a street, outside the house, then it pulls back into the house and turns around to look into an empty room. All the while, titles of previous and lauded films from Soderbergh's career appear in a short list of acomplishments before Presence fills in the middle spot. Just to remind you that Soderbergh is the shit. Just like the teaser poster.

Presence stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, West Mulholland, and Julia Fox.