OFF-VIFF! An Underground Alternative to VIFF Emerges Oct 7th at The Rio

Here is something against the norm for all you cinephiles in Vancouver. After the Vancouver International Film Festival closes its doors for another year locals can head over to the Rio Theatre for a healthy dose of counter-programming. The night is called OFF-VIFF and will feature the Vancouver premiere of Kit & Arran's King Baby.

A warped modern fairytale plays out in a crumbling 'kingdom' populated only by a King and a Servant. The arrival of a mannequin Queen throws their carefully constructed world into isolation, madness, and murderous megalomania.

More information about the event, the filmmakers and the film follow. The link to buy tickets is also in the announcement that follows.

‘OFF-VIFF’ LAUNCHES WITH NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

OF EUROPEAN FESTIVAL DARLING “KING BABY”.

An underground alternative to the Vancouver International Film Festival emerges!

Circle Collective, Stupid Co. & ‘King Baby’ filmmakers team up to premiere the absurdly funny debut feature from the cis/ trans co-writer/director duo Kit & Arran as part of the first annual OFF-VIFF Film Festival. Described as ‘a platform for the underground’, the festival aims to give the power of programming back to the filmmakers.

“We’ve all been working in film and theatre for our entire adult lives and we’ve learned that you have to fight to get your work seen. Film Festivals are a big part of that, but even then you’re fighting for a good time slot, fighting for press, fighting to stand out. Launching our festival at our favourite cinema in Vancouver (The Rio of course) feels like refuge from all that. We can focus on bringing the work to the people with a bit of love and a bit of humour.” says director Arran Shearing.

Kyle Greenberg (Utopia, Circle Collective) explains “I’ve been following Kit & Arran’s work for a long time now and love their funny bombastic approach to serious subjects. We’ve wanted to collaborate on a screening since I first saw the film in Rotterdam and OFF-VIFF was the perfect excuse. It’s playful, fun, and addresses something we all feel is important, which is showing films the way you want them to be shown and on your own terms. With King Baby’s success overseas, I wanted to help create a special moment in a city held near and dear to the filmmaking team’s heart.”

A STATEMENT FROM ARRAN SHEARING

“With OFF-VIFF we want to remind local filmmakers not to give too much power to your local festivals or any festivals” said Arran Shearing. “We’re from here! If we want to show our work here we don’t need anyone but the community! OFF-VIFF is about showing your work in your hometown on your own terms. It's about being a bit more silly and a bit more fun. And most importantly a bit more daring.”

‘King Baby’ will screen alongside two short films as a part of OFF-VIFF on October 7, 2024 at the Rio Theatre. Doors at 8:15pm. Filmmakers in attendance.

OFF-VIFF acknowledges that the festival is being held on Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh territory and there will be a Musqueam representative introducing the night.

Tickets for OFF-VIFF are now available at riotheatretickets.ca

Off-VIFF is OFF-CAPITALISM Filmmakers proceeds will go to The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. Free tickets available by contacting Arran Shearing on instagram @arranshearing

ABOUT KING BABY

‘King Baby’ is set in a crumbling kingdom in the South of France, populated only by a king and servant...until the arrival of a mannequin queen throws their carefully constructed world into chaos. Described as “A comedy of continual linguistic and visual invention...an astute reflection on the decline of male power.” (Roberto Oggiano, Cineuropa) King Baby is a searing critique of Patriarchy from cis/ trans writing/ directing duo Kit & Arran.

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS

Kit & Arran are a co-writing/directing duo with a passion for telling stories that challenge inequity through absurdist humor and searing allegory. As a trans and cis male duo, Kit and Arran’s work often investigates and critiques masculinity, identity and the normative structures that so often go unquestioned. Their work is always absurdist and mischievously provocative. Their first co-written and directed feature, King Baby, was completed in 2023 and premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2024, before going on to play New Horizons (Poland) and The Edinburgh Film Festival. The duo’s next feature, satirical horror How Dare You is currently in pre-production and will go to camera in Vancouver in 2024. Kit & Arran are currently writing a revisionist Western scrutinizing the mythology of masculinity in the American West. Along with King Baby, these three films serve as a trilogy of different genres exploring patriarchy and identity.

Arran, raised by his public defender mother to scrutinize injustice, has twenty years of experience in the film industry directing award winning narrative features and music videos. His first feature Forgotten Man premiered at Cinequest in 2017 and went on to win multiple awards including Best Film at the Sydney Independent Film Festival, Best Performance at the New York Independent Film Festival, and the Leo Award for Cinematography. Arran is a former technical consultant to the British Film Institute and is a member of both the Directors Guild of Canada and The International Cinematographers Guild.

Kit, a trans man with a passion for exploring themes of identity, comes from a background of award-winning writing and directing for theatre. His show Testosterone won multiple awards and was shortlisted for The Amnesty Freedom of Expression award and The Peter Brook Empty Space Award. It was selected by the British Council to represent the UK Internationally. His play Passengers won the Lustrum Award and is published by Bloomsbury. The Word Was God is represented by Felix Bloch Erben and had its German translation premiere at Oldenburg State Theatre. Kit is also a public speaker and has presented for Ted X. He has a particular focus and love for honing performance.