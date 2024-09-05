OFF RAMP Exclusive Clip: Corrupt Cops And Snarky Best Friends Are a Bad Mix

Nathan Tape’s Off Ramp, starring Jon Oswald, Scott Turner Schofield, Ashley Smith, Jared Bankens, Reed Diamond, and Miles Dolea hits theaters and digital on September 6th. We have an exclusive clip from the Juggalo genre-bender to share with you today. You will find it down below.

Trey, an ex-con and Juggalo, embarks on a wild journey with his devoted best friend, Silas, to the Gathering of the Juggalos. Armed with drugs and dreams of horrorcore rap stardom, they are presented with a chance to perform at the event, and a shot at becoming Jugga-famous. Their plans take a dark turn when they clash with a corrupt sheriff and get caught in a dangerous scheme orchestrated by a fellow Juggalo turned sadistic criminal. As they fight for survival, Trey and Silas find unexpected allies and confront their own demons. With courage and sacrifice, they ultimately triumph over evil and find out who they truly are, setting out on a new path, bound by their unique culture and the knowledge that Juggalo Family can overcome all.

In the clip Trey and Silas run into the aformentioned corrupt sheriff. You already know that Silas is one of those friends that you love to hate, that friend who just doesn't know when to shut the fuck up and will always get you in trouble. It's worse when that trouble is corrupt law enforcement. Check it out.