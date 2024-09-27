Highlands Horror Film Fest 2024: Two Days of Spooky Season Wierdness

Folks in New Jersey looking for a way to kick off the first weekend of spooky season won't have to look too far. The Highlands Horror Film Festival returns with another two-day event next weekend, October 3rd and 4th, over at Kevin Smith's Smodland Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands.

Featuring three feature films and twenty-six short films the event is as good a primer as any. Found footage flick Worlds, psychological thriller Roswell Delirium and Richard Elfman's horror comedy Bloody Bridget are the three feature films highlighting this year's program.

The link to buy tickets is in the full announcement below.