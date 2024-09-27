Highlands Horror Film Fest 2024: Two Days of Spooky Season Wierdness
Folks in New Jersey looking for a way to kick off the first weekend of spooky season won't have to look too far. The Highlands Horror Film Festival returns with another two-day event next weekend, October 3rd and 4th, over at Kevin Smith's Smodland Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands.
Featuring three feature films and twenty-six short films the event is as good a primer as any. Found footage flick Worlds, psychological thriller Roswell Delirium and Richard Elfman's horror comedy Bloody Bridget are the three feature films highlighting this year's program.
The link to buy tickets is in the full announcement below.
THE HIGHLANDS HORROR FILM FEST RETURNS OCTOBER ANDANNOUNCES THEIR HAIR-RAISING LINEUP OVER THE TWO DAYFRIGHT FEST DOWN THE JERSEY SHORE!Now in its sixth year, the Highlands Horror Film Fest will screen an all star selection of features and shorts at Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Cinemas in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. With three huge blocks of global horror shorts and features, your nightmare needs during this October 4th & 5th will be fulfilled!Featuring 26 short films from four countries and three acclaimed horror features scanning the landscape of the genre include the bizarre WORLDS, the star-studded ROSWELL DELIRIUM, and the fever dream BLOODY BRIDGET, the Highlands Horror Film Fest will be worth the ticket price down the Jersey Shore at the famed Kevin Smith Smodcastle Cinemas.The features lineup includes the New Jersey feature WORLDS. In this bizarre "found footage" tour de force from Director Chris Hammarberg. Chris describes it as "Unexplainable events, an unraveling conspiracy, and an unsolved murder begin to reveal a threat lurking just beyond our understanding."Directed by Richard Bakewell, ROSWELL DELIRIUM takes place in the 1980’s and features a cast full of familiar '80s stars, including Anthony Michael Hall (of "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" fame), "The Facts of Life" alum Lisa Whelchel, "Die Hard" and "Family Matters" actor Reggie Vel Johnson, Dee Wallace of "Cujo," and "Flash Gordon" star Sam Jones.Finally, BLOODY BRIDGET is a bloody fun horror/comedy by director Richard Elfman, music by Danny Elfman and Ego Plum. A Voodoo deity transforms burlesque dancer (Anatasia Elfman) into a "Valentine Vampire." Blood only wets her appetite--she must eat her victim's beating hearts.Each feature film will cap a block that includes a number of excellent shorts.Filled with Q&As, frights, and film guests, the Highlands Horror Film Fest will run Friday, October 4th from 7:00 to 10:00 PM and Saturday, October 5th 3:00 to 6:00 PM / 7:00 to 10 PM at the SModcastle Cinemas at 82 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716For the complete lineup head to Hghlandsfilmfest.com and get tickets through at Filmfreeway.com/highlandsfilmfest/tickets. Thank you!
