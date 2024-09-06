DOMINIQUE Official Trailer: Revenge Has (Another) New Name

Dominique is a brilliant assassin left for dead in a small South American village. After the only man she cares about is savagely killed, Dominique sacrifices herself to protect his innocent family and trains them to wage a war against the bloodthirsty authorities and brutal drug cartels responsible for his death. Oksana Orlan and Maurice Compte star in this electrifying crime thriller about the power of courage and the price of vengeance.

Lionsgate is releasing Michael S. Ojeda and Oksana Orlan's crime thriller Dominique in theaters, on digital and On Demand on October 11th. The official trailer and key art arrived this week. You can check out the trailer down below.

Dominique was directed by Michael S. Ojeda - of whom their 2013 flick Avenged I quite liked. Ojeda wrote the script with Dominique's star and main attraction Oksana Orlan. Together they produced the flick as well. Orlan is joined by Jose Conejo Martin, Sebastian Carvajal, Maria Del Rosario, Alanna De La Rossa, Gustavo Angarita, and Maurice Compte.

If you want things done right, do it yourself. In the case of Dominique if you want things done at all, also do it yourself. It's just... there are a few fun and familiar ideas going on in this official trailer for Orlan and Ojeda's personal project, they're just hampered with the self-produced femme action flick's modest budget.

Reality is, we always need more female focused action films and Orlan and company is doing their parts. So at least check Dominique out next month.