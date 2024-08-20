Y2K Official Trailer: Kyle Mooney's Turn of the Century Disaster Comedy in Theaters This December

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

A24 have sent out the official trailer for Kyle Mooney’s disaster comedy Y2K, starring Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Durst.

It looks like a kinder version of This Is The End, which one of its producers, Jonah Hill, starred in back in 2013. By kinder I mean, well, Channing Tatum probably won't pop out in gimp gear is what I mean. It still looks to bring chills, thrills and teenage drinking spills.

Thinking out loud here, who exactly is film targetted for anyways? Sure, it's gotta be the usual opening weekend youthful crowd but with almost twenty-five years after the events that had everyone around the World on edge none of that crowd were either born yet, or, too young to fear the unknown when the clocks hit 12am on New Years Eve 2000.

Eh, it looks like it could be a fun distraction either way. Mooney's debut feature film Y2K will be in cinemas on December 6th.