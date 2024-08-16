THE GREATEST SURF MOVIE IN THE UNIVERSE Exclusive Clip: Aussie Animated Raunch Comedy Now in Theaters

The stop-motion animated comedy The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe is now playing exclusively in "super rad theaters" thanks to Blue Fox Entertainment. We have an exclusive clip - and the red band trailer - from Blue Fox to share with you today. Check them out down below, if you dare.

The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe is a raunchy Team America-esque stop-motion puppet / live action hybrid Aussie comedy, narrated on-screen by Luke Hemsworth, and starring some of the world’s best surfers voicing lifelike figurines of themselves, including Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, Mason Ho, Griffin Colapinto, Jack Freestone, Craig Anderson and Matt Wilkinson. It takes place in 2034, after a deadly virus wiped out a large percentage of the population. In the rush to save humanity, a doctor created a vaccine that works, however, it instantly erases the ability to surf and any memory of surfing altogether. With no idea what they're supposed to be doing with their lives, the world's best surfers aimlessly wander off into what's left of society. Now it's up to the Surf God Hughie to pull together a team of former greats who dominated the riding of ocean waves, in a last ditch effort to save surfing.

Is this The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe? The verdict is still out on that. We've all seen Surfer: Teen Confronts Fear which set the bar pretty high. This clip we've got features surf greats Mick Fanning, Mason Ho and Matt Wilkinson. After Mason Ho is reincarnated as a magical unicorn, he and Fanning find Wilkinson (who is now a cowboy) to try and convince him to join them in their mission to save surfing.