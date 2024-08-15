THE DESERVING Exclusive: Key Art And Release Date For Horror Thriller
Entertainment Squad has acquired the worldwide rights for S. S. Arora's feature debut, The Deserving. Wasting no time they will release the flick under their genre label, The Horror Collective, on October 1st.
Story centers around a depressed mute serial killer tormented in his house by the ghost of his victims. On the morning he's set to kill himself he's visited by a sudden walk-in client in need of a photo shoot.
We have your first look at the new key art for The Deserving. The gallery below also features a stil from the flick. The full announcement follows, including a list of awards and accolades that the film won while on the festival circuit.
Entertainment Squad has acquired worldwide rights to The Deserving from Katha Productions, and will release the film on October 1 under its genre label, The Horror Collective.Directed by S. S. Arora, who makes his feature debut, The Deserving stars Venkat Sai Gunda, Simone Stadler, and Kelsey Stalter. The film has already amassed a number of accolades, having won over fifteen awards including Best Feature at Athens IFF, Best Horror at Hallucinea FF, and awards at Humro Cinema, Portugal Indie Film Festival, and Rome Indie Film Fest.Exploring themes of guilt, redemption, and the cyclical nature of abuse, The Deserving follows a tormented, mute serial killer who is haunted by the ghosts of his victims and plans to end his life. His resolve is disrupted when a desperate walk-in client arrives, needing an urgent photo shoot.Talking about the film's release, Producer Venkat Sai Gunda said, “As a filmmaker, I am thrilled to bring The Deserving to audiences worldwide. This film is a labor of love, exploring themes of suspense and psychological intrigue that I hope will captivate viewers. With its upcoming release, I'm excited to share this cinematic journey with everyone who enjoys a thought-provoking thriller.”Shaked Berenson, CEO of Entertainment Squad, commented on the film's unique protagonist: “Having a mute character in The Deserving adds a compelling layer of depth and intrigue to the story, showcasing the innovative storytelling we champion. This film perfectly aligns with The Horror Collective's mission of giving a stage to new and underrepresented voices that push the boundaries of the genre.”Entertainment Squad is a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson. Previous releases include Tribeca’s Audience Award Winner dramedy, Cherry, and SXSW Selection, Peak Season, which is currently in theaters.
