THE DESERVING Exclusive: Key Art And Release Date For Horror Thriller

Entertainment Squad has acquired the worldwide rights for S. S. Arora's feature debut, The Deserving. Wasting no time they will release the flick under their genre label, The Horror Collective, on October 1st.

Story centers around a depressed mute serial killer tormented in his house by the ghost of his victims. On the morning he's set to kill himself he's visited by a sudden walk-in client in need of a photo shoot.

We have your first look at the new key art for The Deserving. The gallery below also features a stil from the flick. The full announcement follows, including a list of awards and accolades that the film won while on the festival circuit.