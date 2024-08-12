Suriya's KANGUVA Drops First Action-Packed Trailer And It's Incredible

One of India's most hotly anticipated action films of 2024 dropped its trailer today and it looks amazing. Kanguva, headlined by Suriya and directed by Siva, has been percolating for over a year with the production team dropping numerous tantalizing tidbits via social media. With this new full trailer we get a longer look at the action and period setting, though the makers have confirmed that the film takes place in two different eras, with Suriya (at least) performing in a double role.

Director Siva has carved a niche for himself making big action spetacles with some of the biggest talent in the Tamil and film industry. Over the last decade he's had his fair share of big hits, including a trio of films starring Tamil star, Ajith Kumar in Veeram, Viswasam, and Vedalam.

Suriya is one of the most bankable names in Tamil cinema and has starred in such action hits as the original Singam series, time travel banger 24, the Bodhidharma themed martial arts themed 7 Aum Arivu, and India's take on Memento, Ghajini. An absolute charisma machine on screen, it's been a while since he's made a full on action film and this looks like it's bringing the heat. Co-starring with him is Bobby Deol, who is another fantastic character actor who is currently experiencing a renaissance after appearing in a brief but memorable role in last year's Animal.

As far as Kanguva goes, with the color scheme and period setting, I'm getting big Ong Bak 3 vibes, but let's hope this film aims a little higher. The current trailer omits any present day footage, which we know will be a part of the story, instead opting for big action set in colonial times. The action looks well designed and creative by Supreme Sundar (yes, that's the stunt coordinator's name) who has also worked on exciting action films like Tinu Pappachan's Chaveer and Ajagajantharam as well as the above mentioned Animal.

Kanguva is set to hit theater screens worldwide on October 10th (though likely October 9th in North America) and I'll be there on day one!