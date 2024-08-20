Locarno 2024 Review: MEXICO 86, Revolution and Motherhood Collide

Belgian-Guatemalan director César Díaz navigates the intersection of political commitment and familial duty in Mexico 86, a film that echoes his own life story while exploring the human cost of revolution.

The narrative centers on Maria (Bérénice Bejo), a Guatemalan rebel activist forced into exile in Mexico in 1976, leading to a separation from her young son. A decade later, their reunion is fraught with tension, as Maria grapples with the conflicting demands of her revolutionary zeal and her responsibilities as a mother.

Díaz, known for highlighting untold histories and personal struggles, established himself with short documentaries before transitioning to feature films. His debut feature, Our Mothers, examined one of the most brutal periods of the Guatemalan civil war through the lens of a single family. The film garnered critical acclaim and won the prestigious Caméra d'Or at Cannes, setting the stage for Díaz’s distinctive storytelling style, which intertwines historical context with personal narrative, deeply rooted in his Guatemalan heritage.

Mexico 86 continues in this vein, weaving together a story that reflects Díaz’s own childhood experiences during the Guatemalan civil war. Set against the backdrop of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the film juxtaposes global celebration with the personal and political struggles faced by Maria and her son, Marco. In Mexico, Maria leads a double life: working as a newspaper proofreader by day and engaging in clandestine operations against the Guatemalan dictatorship by night.

Maria’s superiors occasionally arrange for Marco, who has been raised by Maria’s ailing mother in Guatemala, to visit her in Mexico under a false identity. However, during their latest reunion, Maria’s mother, too ill to continue caring for Marco, forces Maria to confront an impossible choice.

The established protocol dictates that Marco be sent to a safe haven in Havana, but Maria, whose husband and Marco’s father was killed by the Guatemalan dictatorship, is torn between sending her son away and keeping him close, a decision that could jeopardize not only her mission but the entire rebellion.

Mexico 86 reframes the spy thriller through the lens of a mother’s personal struggle, transforming it into a drama that explores multiple dilemmas. Díaz places particular emphasis on Maria’s balancing act between her revolutionary duties and her day job, yet the film’s core narrative revolves around the emotional distance between mother and son and her efforts to rebuild their bond under perilous conditions.

Bérénice Bejo delivers a compelling performance as Maria, embodying the duality of a woman caught between her revolutionary ideals and her maternal instincts. Her portrayal grounds the film, offering a layered depiction of a mother’s love overshadowed by a higher cause, especially as Guatemalan secret agents begin to target her.

The thematic core of Mexico 86 lies in its exploration of the personal costs of political struggle. Díaz interrogates the tension between public duty, private life, and national causes, with Maria’s character embodying this conflict. Her dedication to the revolutionary cause contrasts sharply with her longing for a normal relationship with her son. This internal struggle is further illuminated by the historical context of the Guatemalan resistance and the 1986 amnesty law, which, while promising safety to militants, ultimately served as a tool of government manipulation.

Díaz uses historical events as a backdrop for intimate stories, focusing on a significant chapter of political history while also shedding light on the often painful realities faced by those who lived through it. The director seamlessly merges family drama with political thriller elements, intensifying the tension as Marco’s flawed adaptation to his new identity threatens to compromise Maria’s mission. Her desire for Marco to experience a normal childhood directly conflicts with her life of secrecy and rebellion.

In Mexico 86, Díaz continues his exploration of the intersection between personal and political histories, particularly through the lens of motherhood. Centering on family drama and propelled by the mechanics of the spy genre, Mexico 86 stands as a period piece with significant historical resonance.

For more information, visit the film's page at the Locarno Film Festival official site.