Exclusive: Dark Star Acquires Alice Maio Mackey's SATRANIC PANIC And CARNAGE FOR CHRISTMAS

ScreenAnarchy has the first word about two acquisitions from our friends at Dark Star Pictures. The outlet has once again picked up two films from Australian trans director Alice Maio Mackay.

Today they're announcing the acquisition of Satranic Panic and Carnage For Christmas, and are planning theatrical, digital and hard copy releases as early as this month and in October. They have the distribution rights for North America and the UK. Previously they distributed two of Alice's earlier films, Bad Girls Boogey and T-Blockers.

The prolific teenage filmmaker - no longer a teenager this Sunday when they turn just twenty years old - has been raising a proper ruckus for the trans community with other films like the aformentioned Bad Girls Boogey, T Blockers and So Vam. Our own Josh caught Carnage For Christmas at Fantasia and noted their continued growth as a writer and director.

Alice Maio Mackay has created an incredible body of work in a very short time, and she’s getting better with each film. There aren’t a lot of nineteen-year-old trans filmmakers with her CV, and she’s definitely building her skills with each one. While some of her earlier work has a definite lo-fi chaotic energy to it, it hasn’t been as well put together as it could have, relying pretty heavily on dialogue that at times feels a bit too much like it was written by a teenager – I know, I know. Carnage for Christmas shows a quantum leap in maturity for both the writing and storytelling, incorporating Mackay’s unique point of view into a story that has the potential to appeal to a wider audience. ... Alice Maio Mackay may have reached the tipping point where her films can find that boarder audience without sacrificing the edge that makes them unique, and Carnage for Christmas is evidence that she’s just going to keep getting better.

So, Dark Star is planning to release Satranic Panic this month then follow up with Carnage For Christmas in October. Both movies will get a targetted theatrical release (so, not in the Bible Belts?), followed by VOD/Digital and hard copy releases.

The full announcement follows.