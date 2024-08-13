ART OF A HIT Exclusive Clip: Nightmarish Rock Thriller on Digital Next Week

Ryan, the lead singer of a late-90s rock band is haunted by irrelevance and struggling to regain visibility a decade after the band’s prime. Charlie Dupont, an eccentric super-producer, invites the band to his 1000-year-old French chateau to record a comeback album. But as tensions rise and tempers flare, Ryan and his bandmates realize they're up against more than just the pressure to succeed.

The nightmarish rock thriller Art of a Hit is coming to digital and on-demand platforms next week on August 20th from Giant Pictures. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. You can check it and the trailer out down below.

Art of a Hit was directed by Gaelan Draper, and written and produced by Draper and Charlie Saxton who also stars in the film. The rest of the cast includes Ryan Donowho, Tim Jo, Rob Raco, James Earl, Allie MacDonald, and David Valdes.