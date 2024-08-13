ART OF A HIT Exclusive Clip: Nightmarish Rock Thriller on Digital Next Week
Ryan, the lead singer of a late-90s rock band is haunted by irrelevance and struggling to regain visibility a decade after the band’s prime. Charlie Dupont, an eccentric super-producer, invites the band to his 1000-year-old French chateau to record a comeback album. But as tensions rise and tempers flare, Ryan and his bandmates realize they're up against more than just the pressure to succeed.
The nightmarish rock thriller Art of a Hit is coming to digital and on-demand platforms next week on August 20th from Giant Pictures. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. You can check it and the trailer out down below.
Art of a Hit was directed by Gaelan Draper, and written and produced by Draper and Charlie Saxton who also stars in the film. The rest of the cast includes Ryan Donowho, Tim Jo, Rob Raco, James Earl, Allie MacDonald, and David Valdes.
ART OF A HIT takes everything we love about the late ‘90s and early 2000s rock scene and jams it into a wildly creepy castle in the most beautiful place on earth: Dordogne, France. It’s funny, scary, messed up and honest - a story about what it’s like to be in a band and the insane fears of trying to make it as an artist. If you love late 90s rock, if you loved being in a band, you will love ART OF A HIT.” Draper and Saxton
