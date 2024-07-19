WOLVES AGAINST THE WORLD Red Band Trailer: Heavy Metal And Werewolves Together,

Two members of a defunct neo-Nazi metal band reunite at the site of their bandmate’s suicide. One sinks into depravity and grievance and one tries to atone for what he has done. What ensues is an occult battle of wills between two men who have done terrible things as one tries to lure the other back into the movement, unleashing the animals that hide inside them.

Wolves Against The World, the second film in Quinn Armstrong's 'Fresh Hell' trilogy will be available On Demand and in select theaters starting September 3rd. A red band trailer was sent out today, check it out down below.

The first film, a converison horror flick called The Exorcism of Saint Patrick, will be coming out (no pun intended) the week before. All three flicks are described in greater detail below.

Three Realities. Same Hell. From writer/director Quinn Armstrong (Survival Skills) and the studio that brought you Nightmare Cinema comes Fresh Hell: a new triptych of three visionary horror features. Travel through the worlds of a nefarious conversion camp due for a reckoning with The Exorcism of St. Patrick, to a group of neo-Nazi metalheads who can't harness the beasts inside with Wolves Against the World, and to an archetypal 'cabin in the woods' where the ill-fated teens take control of their own narrative in Dead Teenagers.

With Fresh Hell, Armstrong lovingly harkens back to the Hammer Horror or Roger Corman model of shooting films on a small budget back-to-back, each film with its own unique aesthetic and cleverly interconnected elements between them. Each film is shot with great creativity and killer practical effects by industry legend Dave Greathouse (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Wrong Turn, Fun Size).