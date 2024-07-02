UK Next Wave Genre Lab: Submissions Open to Development Initiative For U.K. Based Genre Filmmakers
We are a little behind on this one but no matter, when it is for my homeland and the U.K. it is important whenever we write about it.
If you're a UK-based writer or director and are developing your first, second or third feature film within the genre spectrum (horror, thriller, science-fiction and action) then you need to submit your projects to the UK Next Wave Genre Lab.
The lab comes in three phases. It will start with online worshop for a dozen projects, followed by an in-person workshop for five of those, then the final group will attend three-week residencies with a mentor picked just for their type of project.
Industry professionals include Carlota Pereda, writer/director of Piggy and The Chapel, SFX artist Dan Martin (Censor, Infinity Pool, Stopmotion) and Mike Flanagan is listed on the official site for a Masterclass, along with Sound Editor/Designer Frank Kruse (All Quiet On The Western Front, Suspiria) and the aforementioned Martin. Basically, those chosen to participate in the lab will be in very, very good hands.
Link to the official site is above and in the announcement below. Don't hesitate, submission close on July 19th, 2024.
The UK Next Wave Genre Lab is a development initiative and recipient of the recently announced BFI Creative Challenge fund (awarding National Lottery funding), launched by Film Constellation, Tatino Films and Maskoon Fantastic Lab. The programme is open to UK-based writers and directors who are currently developing their first, second or third feature, with an emphasis on genre films; which includes horror, thriller, science-fiction and action-led projects.The call for submissions is NOW OPEN until July 19th, 2024.Details on how to apply can be found on the Official UK Next Wave Genre Lab website: www.uknextwavegenrelab.comThe programme includes an intensive filmmaker workshop in Cardiff as well as individual tailor-made residencies, offering the opportunity to forge essential international partnerships and cross-cultural collaborations.A core principle of the UK Next Wave Genre Lab is to create specific opportunities for emerging genre filmmakers, highlighting their projects for international exposure, and giving them the tools to break out into the global market.Film Constellation, Tatino Films and Maskoon Fantastic Lab are assembling a group of expert international contributors, mentors and tutors, all with leading and complementary backgrounds within the genre space. Some names confirmed so far are producers Andy Starke (Hoard, Sightseers, Possessor), Verena Gräfe-Höft (Sleep, Pelican Blood), and Patrik Andersson (Midsommar), Writer, Director Carlota Pereda (Piggy, The Chapel) BIFA-winning SFX artist Dan Martin (Censor, Infinity Pool, Stopmotion), and Oscar®-nominated Sound Editor/Designer Frank Kruse (All Quiet On The Western Front, Suspiria), with more to be announced soon.Leading the Lab programme are Financial and Administrative Directors Fabien Westerhoff, Danka Krasnohorska, and Edward Parodi for Film Constellation, Artistic Director Matthieu Darras for Tatino Films, Executive Director Myriam Sassine, and Co-Heads of Study Evrim Ersoy and Antoine Waked for Maskoon Fantastic Lab.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.