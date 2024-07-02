UK Next Wave Genre Lab: Submissions Open to Development Initiative For U.K. Based Genre Filmmakers

We are a little behind on this one but no matter, when it is for my homeland and the U.K. it is important whenever we write about it.

If you're a UK-based writer or director and are developing your first, second or third feature film within the genre spectrum (horror, thriller, science-fiction and action) then you need to submit your projects to the UK Next Wave Genre Lab

The lab comes in three phases. It will start with online worshop for a dozen projects, followed by an in-person workshop for five of those, then the final group will attend three-week residencies with a mentor picked just for their type of project.

Industry professionals include Carlota Pereda, writer/director of Piggy and The Chapel, SFX artist Dan Martin (Censor, Infinity Pool, Stopmotion) and Mike Flanagan is listed on the official site for a Masterclass, along with Sound Editor/Designer Frank Kruse (All Quiet On The Western Front, Suspiria) and the aforementioned Martin. Basically, those chosen to participate in the lab will be in very, very good hands.

Link to the official site is above and in the announcement below. Don't hesitate, submission close on July 19th, 2024.