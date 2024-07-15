Tarsem Singh's THE FALL: 4K Restoration Will Stream on MUBI This September

Tarsem Singh's incredible The Fall has gotten a 4K restoration and MUBI have announced that they'll stram it on their platform at the end of September. The following territories will be able to do so: US, Canada, Latin America, the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Benelux, Turkey and India.

In 1920s Los Angeles, a bedridden patient in a hospital captivates a young girl with a fantastic tale of heroes, myths, and villains on a desert island.

The Fall originally came out in 2006, six years after Tarsem's breakout horror hit The Cell. The most notable face among the cast is Lee Pace (Foundation, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Guardians of the Galaxy).

MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company announces the acquisition and exclusive premiere of Tarsem’s re-release of The Fall, available to stream in 4K on MUBI from September 27, 2024 in the US, Canada, Latin America, the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Benelux, Turkey and India. The Match Factory is handling sales for the rest of the world.

The 4K restoration of The Fall will have its world premiere at this year’s edition of Locarno Film Festival where it will play to audiences on the Piazza Grande.

Filmed over 4 years in 20 different locations across the globe, The Fall stars Lee Pace (Foundation, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Captain Marvel, Halt and Catch Film) and Catinca Untaru.

Los Angeles, circa 1920s, a little immigrant girl in a hospital recovering from a fall, strikes up a friendship with a bedridden man. He captivates her with a whimsical story that removes her far from the hospital doldrums into the exotic landscapes of her imagination.

TARSEM BIOGRAPHY

Tarsem’s first major breakthrough work was REM’s Losing My Religion video, which won MTV’s Best Video Award. Since then, Tarsem has worked on commercials for brands including Smirnoff, Coke, Nike, Levis and Pepsi.

In 2000, he directed his first feature film, The Cell, starring Jennifer Lopez. His next feature film, The Fall, was released in the United States in 2008. Since then Tarsem has directed The Immortals (2011) starring Henry Cavill, Mirror Mirror (2012) starring Julia Roberts and Self/less (2015) starring Ryan Reynolds.

In 2016-2017, Tarsem directed the 10-part mini-series Emerald City for television. In 2023, he directed his first feature film in Punjabi, Dear Jassi which won the Platform Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Among the numerous awards that Tarsem has received are the Grand Prix and several Lions from Cannes and the British Academy (BAFTA) Britannia Award. His work is also on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

