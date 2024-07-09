SANTASTEIN: You Better Watch Out For This Holiday Horror
Past spooky season horror fans are always looking for ways to keep that spirit going into the final two months of the year. Christmas is an especially great time of year to keep that horror buzz going as there will always be a handful of horror flicks looking to take the piss out of the holidays.
Keep an eye out for Santastein, the Christmas horror flick and debut feature film from Manuel Camilion and Benjamin Edelman. An official selection of Popcorn Frights and Soho Horror Film Festival Santastein did debut on Screambox last December and will be looking for other platforms to land its 'slay' this coming horrorday season.
Check out the trailer below, along with a cool selection of poster variants and a trio of stills.
SANTASTEINSanta slasher movies are a standard of holiday horror and Santa’s On The Loose slaying The Naughty!Max was only six years old when he accidentally burned Santa to a crisp on Christmas Eve. 12 years later, Max attempts to raise Santa from the dead in order to fix his past mistakes and restore the Christmas spirit. But he soon realizes that the creature he has created is a bloodthirsty killer – and it’s headed straight for the town's Christmas party! Buckle in for some bloody holiday cheer that will leave you having a ho-ho-whole lot of fun!
