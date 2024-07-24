Sanfic-Morbido Lab Announces 2024 Lineup

The fifth edition of the Santiago Int’l Film Festival’s Morbido Lab announced the six titles participating this year.

Coffee Table's Caye Cesas and Eli Roth's former co-writer Guillermo Amoedo will have projects there this year. Mi padre de teror Pablo Guisa Koestinger from Morbido will be there to advise. Variety reports that's Caye Cesas and Eli Roth's former co-writer Guillermo Amoedo will have projects there this year. Mi padre de teror Pablo Guisa Koestinger from Morbido will be there to advise.

With him they will bring Director Luis Javier Henaine (Disappear Completely) and our friend Adrian Garcia Bogliano (recently announced Someone's At The Door) to provide mentorship as well.

All six participating titlles are in the gallery below.

Guisa looks back to predict a bright future for previous pitches from the strand, stating that several past projects are “currently in different development stages while others have become a reality, release dates on the horizon.” He points to Cristian Ponce’s “A Mother’s Embrace,” to be released on Netflix Latam in October, “becoming the laboratory’s flagship success story,” and nods to other projects that have been part of the lab’s lineup, including “‘UPIRO’ by director Oscar Martin and producer Elena Muñoz, in pre-production; ‘Cachorra’ by director Elisa Puerto and producer Edher Campos, which won the Guadalajara Festival genre pitch and will be at Fantastic 7 in Cannes 2025; and ‘Plasma’ by director Daniel Aspillaga and producer Pauline Ferretti, which became part of this year’s Frontières’ co-production market’s lineup.” “I couldn’t be happier with the results of the Morbido Lab, a successful Spanish-speaking genre film incubator, where Ibero-American talent gathers to create and nourish the next generation of fantastic films and filmmakers,” Guisa summed up.