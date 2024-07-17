MEANWHILE ON EARTH Trailer: French Sci-fi Drama in Theaters This September

Metrograph Pictures is releasing Jérémy Clapin's sci-fi drama, Meanwhile on Earth, in cinemas on September 13th.

A 23 year-old girl is contacted by an unknown life form claiming to be able to bring her older brother safely back to Earth, who disappeared during a space mission.

Metrograph released the trailer today. Check it out below the long synopsis. Meanwhile on Earth also happens to be playing at Fantasia next week on the 22nd, for its North American premiere.

From the director of I LOST MY BODY (Academy Award®-nominated Best Animated Feature) comes a thrilling new sci-fi vision

Elsa (Megan Northam, in her debut feature starring role), along with her family, is struggling following the disappearance of her brother Franck, an astronaut who vanished during his first mission. While stargazing one night, Elsa is shocked to receive contact from Franck, but her joy is short-lived when she learns of the dark and troubling forces behind Franck’s reappearance, forcing her to confront the lengths she will go for the brother she once feared was gone forever.