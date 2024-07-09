MAR.IA: Oh Great, A.I. is Taking Over Porn, And Not in a Good Way

Funny. We know we'd come across the Argentine horror flick MAR.IAa recently. Not because of the porn, wierdos, but because we've covered films from its co-directors Gabriel Crieco and Nicanor Loreti over the years. We thought we had talked about this before but cannot find any mention of it on the site until today.

With another reminder from its sales agent Black Mandala that it exists take a look at the trailer below. Might be NSFW. Might be.

Maria Black is the biggest porn star in 2024. When she falls into a coma after a car crash, her medical outlook is dim. Then her body disappears from the hospital, media speculation is rife but soon the news cycle moves on. Until 2027 when it seems Maria has been reborn and is anxious to resume her XXX film career. Director Dario George wants her to appear in his new production but when she tragically dies mid-shoot, hatches a shocking plan to cover up the accident. However, Maria is now part of “The Metropolis Project” and is out for revenge. SITGES - OFFICIAL SELECTION FRIGHTFEST - OFFICIAL SELECTION TRIESTE - OFFICIAL SELECTION NIGHT VISIONS - OFFICIAL SELECTION WINNER - BLOOD WINDOW AWARD (VENTANA SUR) WINNER - CINEFANTASY WINNER - BUENOS AIRES ROJO SANGRE

Take a look at the trailer below, along with some poster variants and other images from the flick. Keep an eye out for MAR.IA.