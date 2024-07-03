KIZUMONOGATARI -KOYOMI VAMP-: Resurrected Neo-Gothic Anime Coming to North America From Crunchyroll

Yesterday, Crunchyroll announced that they had acquired the North American rights for Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp-, an amalgamation of three films from 2016 and 2017 that are apparently very difficult to find these days.

It was one fateful evening when Koyomi Araragi encountered her – Kiss-shot Acerola-orion Heart-under-blade: Legendary Vampire, Killer of Apparitions, and King of Apparitions. Her legs and arms were cruelly torn apart, her extravagant dress soaked in red; she’s a monster who finds herself in a tragic state, lying in a pool of her own blood. However, Koyomi finds her to be beautiful this way.

We're bringing your attention to it today because earlier this morning Fantasia announced that they're hosting the North American premiere of this new edit. Here is their writeup on the film.

Those unfamiliar with the now-extensive MONOGATARI anime franchise, fear not (or not much, anyway): extensively revised and reworked (revamped, if you like) from a trilogy of feature films released in 2016 and effectively impossible to find today, KIZUMONOGATARI: KOYOMI VAMP is the starting point, a prequel that chronicles teenage loner Koyomi’s initiation into the supernatural realm. Overseen by original co-director Tatsuya Oishi, this resurrection retains the distinctive characteristics of his work, not just the dynamic battle scenes and elegant aesthetics, but the echoes of French New Wave cinema. Sleek, sly, and startling, it’s a grandiose, avant-garde, neo-gothic nightmare, spattered with splashes of teen sex farce and copious quantities of blood.

If you're not the festival that day then you will have to find it in theaters in August. There's a catch. Crunchyroll will present the anime for one day only here in North America and Mexico (Their words, not mine. I know Mexico is in North America) on August 28th and in Australia on September 5th.

Yesterday's announcement follows.