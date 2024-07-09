HELL IS A TEENAGE GIRL: Canadian Short Makes Its Canadian Debut at Fantasia

When your sitting down to watch Lowell Dean's Dark Match at Fantasia, on July 21st, you'll be treated to a short film, Hell Is A Teenage Girl, from Vancouver-based filmmaker and producer Stephen Sawchuk.

(Every Halloween in the) small town of Springboro... its resident Slasher comes out of hiding to target sinful teenagers that break ‘The Rules of Horror’—don’t drink, don’t do drugs, and don’t have sex. At the center of it all is Parker Campbell (Skylar Radizon), the Slasher’s estranged biological daughter. In an attempt to clear her name and make things right with the town, she sets out on a life-or-death mission in hopes of ending his reign of terror once and for all

Already an award-winning short film with a snappy title, Hell Is A Teenage Girl has been chosen to be matched up with a feature film playing at the festival, in front of that rabid Fantasia crowd. Not bad. Not bad at all. The comedy slasher features an all-Canadian cast crew, some of whom have played in other slasher flicks like It's A Wonderful Knife and Totally Killer. Hell Is A Teenage Girl is something you keep in mind because Sawchuk intends for this to be their calling card, looking to make this concept into a feature length film.

Check out the gallery of this year's victims down below the official announcement.